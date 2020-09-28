Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Pimpri, Wakad, Chinchwad as of Sept 28 as released by PCMC

As per the latest update, in the twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 554 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 76,633.

10 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,290.

A total of 959 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 68,255.

Here are the zone wise active cases in the PCMC area: