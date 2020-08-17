Coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 400-bed COVID Care Centre ready in Indrayani Nagar

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up a 400-bed COVID Care Centre at Balnagari in Indrayani Nagar area. The facility is now ready and will start admitting patients, said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar. “The 400-bed COVID Care Centre at Balnagari will start admitting patients. It has a general ward and oxygen beds,” he told Indian Express.

However, a 200-bed Dedicated COVID Hospital at Auto Cluster in Chinchwad, which was supposed to start on August 15, has been delayed and is not likely to start this week due to delayed arrival of oxygen tanks, said PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy. “Since the hospital will have ICU facility, we want to ensure it gets uninterrupted power supply. It will take a few more days for the hospital to start admitting patients,” he said.

“Though we are setting up both facilities, they will be run by private entities. We have put in place a team of over 200 doctors and nurses. The private doctors will be paid as per rates being decided,” Dr Roy added.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive cases in Pimpri Chinchwad are 33,652 and the death toll has risen to 603 in the twin-city. The active cases are 8,999 while 23,988 patients have recovered, the data on PCMC's official website read on Monday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,95,865, deaths 20,037, recoveries 4,17,123, active cases 1,58,395 and people tested so far 31,62,740.