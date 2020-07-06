Coronavirus in PCMC: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), as of now, the city has reported a total of 4,450 coronavirus positive cases.

Active cases in the city are at 1,735 whereas 2,652 people have recovered from the disease. As of now, 63 fatalities are registered within the limits of PCMC.

Here is the list of important contact numbers issued by PCMC:

Hospitals

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital: 30717777

Aditya Homeopathic Hospital: 27412549

Akurdi Hospital: 27483695

Ashakiran Jubilee Hope Centre: 56320462

Bhosri Hospital: 27120089

Burute Hospital: 27122232

Devdhar Hospital: 27410939

Jeejamata Hospital: 27460116

Lokmanya Hospital: 27456496

Lokmanya Hospital: 27657001

Lokmanya Hospital: 27459222

Moraya Hospital: 27489117

Niramaya Hospital: 27411860

Om Hospital: 27128063

PDEA's Ayurved Gene. Hospital: 27659578

Pimpri-Chinchwad Institute of Paedistries: 27425572

Saijyoti Hospital: 27271957

Sainath Orthopaedic Hospital: 27119030

Sanghvi Hospital: 27280324

Sant Dnyaneshwar Hospital: 27129494

Supertech Hospital: 27481425

Talera Hospital: 27453042

Talera hospital, Chinchwad: 27453042

Thergaon Hospital: 27276613

Yamunanagar Maternity Home: 27660688

Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital: 27100100

Ambulance

Aditya Birla Hospital: 30717500

Fakirbhai Medical Foundation: 9822291070

Late Rajesh Behl Pratishthan: 9822880722

Niramay Hospital: 9822998891

Rajmata Jijau Pratishtan: 9850176868

Rotary Club Pune: 9822073760

Sadbhavana Pratishthan: 9822407680

Sairaj Pratishthan: 9822073760

Shivsena: 9822544199

Sindhudhurg Dit. Utkash MIitramandal: 9822813050

Y.C.M.H. AMBULANCE: 27421064

Chemist

Joshi Hospital: 25672563

Kanchan: 26122329

Lokmanya Hospital Drug Store: 27654956

Lokmanya Hospital Drug Store: 27482004

Niramaya Hospital: 2441860

Niramaya Hospital: 27441860

Potbaghe Hospital: 25582770

R.K.Medico: 9822290810

Blood Banks

Anand Krushiji Blood Bank: 2437627

Dinanath Hospital: 24023007

I.S.I. Blood bank: 24335244

Indian Red Cross: 26120950

Inlaks Budhrani: 27610054

Jahangir Nursing Home: 26122551

Jankalyan: 24449527

Jankalyan Blood Bank: 24441461

K.E.M. Hospital: 26125600

K.E.M.Hospital: 26125600

Krantiveer Chaphekar, Talera: 27610054

Lokmanya Blood Bank: 27459222

Navjeevan: 24480341

Niramaya Hospital: 24771860

Ruby Hall: 26136318

Ruby Hall Clinic: 26136318

Sasson Hospital: 26128000

Talera Hospital: 27457054

Vishweshwar Blood Bank, D.Y.Patil Hospital: 27423844

In addition to this one can access this information on PCMC's Smart Sarathi mobile application. A ‘Near-Me’ feature on the app shows the places nearby like hospitals and COVID-19 dispensaries.