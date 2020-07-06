Coronavirus in PCMC: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

Mumbai

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), as of now, the city has reported a total of 4,450 coronavirus positive cases.

Active cases in the city are at 1,735 whereas 2,652 people have recovered from the disease. As of now, 63 fatalities are registered within the limits of PCMC.

Here is the list of important contact numbers issued by PCMC:

Hospitals

  • Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital: 30717777

  • Aditya Homeopathic Hospital: 27412549

  • Akurdi Hospital: 27483695

  • Ashakiran Jubilee Hope Centre: 56320462

  • Bhosri Hospital: 27120089

  • Burute Hospital: 27122232

  • Devdhar Hospital: 27410939

  • Jeejamata Hospital: 27460116

  • Lokmanya Hospital: 27456496

  • Lokmanya Hospital: 27657001

  • Lokmanya Hospital: 27459222

  • Moraya Hospital: 27489117

  • Niramaya Hospital: 27411860

  • Om Hospital: 27128063

  • PDEA's Ayurved Gene. Hospital: 27659578

  • Pimpri-Chinchwad Institute of Paedistries: 27425572

  • Saijyoti Hospital: 27271957

  • Sainath Orthopaedic Hospital: 27119030

  • Sanghvi Hospital: 27280324

  • Sant Dnyaneshwar Hospital: 27129494

  • Supertech Hospital: 27481425

  • Talera Hospital: 27453042

  • Talera hospital, Chinchwad: 27453042

  • Thergaon Hospital: 27276613

  • Yamunanagar Maternity Home: 27660688

  • Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital: 27100100

Ambulance

  • Aditya Birla Hospital: 30717500

  • Fakirbhai Medical Foundation: 9822291070

  • Late Rajesh Behl Pratishthan: 9822880722

  • Niramay Hospital: 9822998891

  • Rajmata Jijau Pratishtan: 9850176868

  • Rotary Club Pune: 9822073760

  • Sadbhavana Pratishthan: 9822407680

  • Sairaj Pratishthan: 9822073760

  • Shivsena: 9822544199

  • Sindhudhurg Dit. Utkash MIitramandal: 9822813050

  • Y.C.M.H. AMBULANCE: 27421064

Chemist

  • Joshi Hospital: 25672563

  • Kanchan: 26122329

  • Lokmanya Hospital Drug Store: 27654956

  • Lokmanya Hospital Drug Store: 27482004

  • Niramaya Hospital: 2441860

  • Niramaya Hospital: 27441860

  • Potbaghe Hospital: 25582770

  • R.K.Medico: 9822290810

Blood Banks

  • Anand Krushiji Blood Bank: 2437627

  • Dinanath Hospital: 24023007

  • I.S.I. Blood bank: 24335244

  • Indian Red Cross: 26120950

  • Inlaks Budhrani: 27610054

  • Jahangir Nursing Home: 26122551

  • Jankalyan: 24449527

  • Jankalyan Blood Bank: 24441461

  • K.E.M. Hospital: 26125600

  • K.E.M.Hospital: 26125600

  • Krantiveer Chaphekar, Talera: 27610054

  • Lokmanya Blood Bank: 27459222

  • Navjeevan: 24480341

  • Niramaya Hospital: 24771860

  • Ruby Hall: 26136318

  • Ruby Hall Clinic: 26136318

  • Sasson Hospital: 26128000

  • Talera Hospital: 27457054

  • Vishweshwar Blood Bank, D.Y.Patil Hospital: 27423844

In addition to this one can access this information on PCMC's Smart Sarathi mobile application. A ‘Near-Me’ feature on the app shows the places nearby like hospitals and COVID-19 dispensaries.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded over 24,248 new cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 6,97,413 with 19,693 deaths as it surpasses Russia to become the country with third-highest coronavirus cases.

With a spike of more than 6,555 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with cases reaching up to 2,06,619 and 8,822 casualties so far of which 151 occurred in the last 24 hours.

