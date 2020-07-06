Coronavirus in PCMC: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), as of now, the city has reported a total of 4,450 coronavirus positive cases.
Active cases in the city are at 1,735 whereas 2,652 people have recovered from the disease. As of now, 63 fatalities are registered within the limits of PCMC.
Here is the list of important contact numbers issued by PCMC:
Hospitals
Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital: 30717777
Aditya Homeopathic Hospital: 27412549
Akurdi Hospital: 27483695
Ashakiran Jubilee Hope Centre: 56320462
Bhosri Hospital: 27120089
Burute Hospital: 27122232
Devdhar Hospital: 27410939
Jeejamata Hospital: 27460116
Lokmanya Hospital: 27456496
Lokmanya Hospital: 27657001
Lokmanya Hospital: 27459222
Moraya Hospital: 27489117
Niramaya Hospital: 27411860
Om Hospital: 27128063
PDEA's Ayurved Gene. Hospital: 27659578
Pimpri-Chinchwad Institute of Paedistries: 27425572
Saijyoti Hospital: 27271957
Sainath Orthopaedic Hospital: 27119030
Sanghvi Hospital: 27280324
Sant Dnyaneshwar Hospital: 27129494
Supertech Hospital: 27481425
Talera Hospital: 27453042
Talera hospital, Chinchwad: 27453042
Thergaon Hospital: 27276613
Yamunanagar Maternity Home: 27660688
Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital: 27100100
Ambulance
Aditya Birla Hospital: 30717500
Fakirbhai Medical Foundation: 9822291070
Late Rajesh Behl Pratishthan: 9822880722
Niramay Hospital: 9822998891
Rajmata Jijau Pratishtan: 9850176868
Rotary Club Pune: 9822073760
Sadbhavana Pratishthan: 9822407680
Sairaj Pratishthan: 9822073760
Shivsena: 9822544199
Sindhudhurg Dit. Utkash MIitramandal: 9822813050
Y.C.M.H. AMBULANCE: 27421064
Chemist
Joshi Hospital: 25672563
Kanchan: 26122329
Lokmanya Hospital Drug Store: 27654956
Lokmanya Hospital Drug Store: 27482004
Niramaya Hospital: 2441860
Niramaya Hospital: 27441860
Potbaghe Hospital: 25582770
R.K.Medico: 9822290810
Blood Banks
Anand Krushiji Blood Bank: 2437627
Dinanath Hospital: 24023007
I.S.I. Blood bank: 24335244
Indian Red Cross: 26120950
Inlaks Budhrani: 27610054
Jahangir Nursing Home: 26122551
Jankalyan: 24449527
Jankalyan Blood Bank: 24441461
K.E.M. Hospital: 26125600
K.E.M.Hospital: 26125600
Krantiveer Chaphekar, Talera: 27610054
Lokmanya Blood Bank: 27459222
Navjeevan: 24480341
Niramaya Hospital: 24771860
Ruby Hall: 26136318
Ruby Hall Clinic: 26136318
Sasson Hospital: 26128000
Talera Hospital: 27457054
Vishweshwar Blood Bank, D.Y.Patil Hospital: 27423844
In addition to this one can access this information on PCMC's Smart Sarathi mobile application. A ‘Near-Me’ feature on the app shows the places nearby like hospitals and COVID-19 dispensaries.
Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded over 24,248 new cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 6,97,413 with 19,693 deaths as it surpasses Russia to become the country with third-highest coronavirus cases.
With a spike of more than 6,555 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with cases reaching up to 2,06,619 and 8,822 casualties so far of which 151 occurred in the last 24 hours.
