Coronavirus in Panvel: With 212 new cases, COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 16,463

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 20, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 16,463 as 212 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 370. Till now, 13,978 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 2,115.

As per the update, 192 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 84.91 percent.