Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC sees a declining trend; 20% drop in active cases

After a sudden rise of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC),the civic body has seen a declining trend. Now, there is around 10 percent drop in active cases in the last week after more people recovered than positive cases reported. For the fifth consecutive days, less than 100 positive cases of COVID 19 reported under the civic jurisdiction.

However, Santosh Shetty, the standing committee chairman of PMC has asked the municipal commissioner to call an urgent meeting to discuss the present scenario of COVID-19 in the area.

After the Diwali festival, there was a spurt in COVID-19 positive cases and the number of active cases increased by around 60%. Fearing the second wave of the virus, the civic body kept vigil on violation of lockdown norms. People were fined for not wearing masks and ensured that people follow social distancing at crowded places. The civic chief cleared that there would be no laxity in lockdown norms.

As per the data shared by the PMC, the number of active cases on November 28 was 676 that came down to 528 on December 3, a drop of 21 percent.

The recovery has been noticed across the city except Kalamboli node where there are 135 active cases. However, other nodes like Taloja, Kharghar, Panvel, and Kamothe have seen a sharp drop. Taloja has just 13 active cases left while Kamothe has 58 active cases.

In the last six days, a total of 274 positive cases reported just one percent increase. “After a sudden rise of active cases, there is a declining trend. We hope the trend will continue as more than 20 days elapsed of Diwali festival,” said a senior civic official from PMC.

With the drop in active cases and new cases of COVID 19, there is also a drop in deaths as only 3 deaths reported in last week. So far, a total of 580 people lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection. “We will ensure that people must face masks and maintaining social distancing. We had taken action against several residents for not wearing masks and the drive will continue,” said the official.