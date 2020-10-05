Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC reports 106 cases under 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign'

“The teams visit every house to measure the body temperature and oxygen saturation of everyone in the house. They also collect information like whether anyone is suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or having difficulty in breathing,” said a senior civic official. He added that they also collect whether anyone has co-morbidity such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, organ transplantation, asthma.

A total of 1,24,153 families have been visited, covering 4,70,856 persons till October 4 and 106 people tested positive.

So far, the survey team came across 393 people with symptoms like fever, cold, cough and sore throat. Of the 393 suspected, 277 underwent for COVID 19 tests and 106 of them were found positive. “The COVID positive people have been shifted in COVUD care centre as per their health condition and we are tracing people who had come in their contacts,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases under the PMC has reached 20,146 of which 17,792 have cured with 88.32 percent recovery rate. At present, there are 1902 positive cases. However, 452 people have also lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection.