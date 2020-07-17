Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC relaxes lockdown; check what’s allowed and what’s not

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given relaxation in the lockdown after demands from citizens and public representatives poured in.

The civic body issued a fresh circular on Friday and extended timing for keeping shops open and also allowed a couple of more services during the lockdown. Now, vegetables and milk can be bought from the counter.

Residents had demanded that there should not be an extension of the lockdown after 10 days lockdown ended on July 13.

Citizens are apprehensive that further extension of the lockdown will only deteriorate the economic conditions of the common people and the market. However, the civic body moved ahead with the decision and implemented a strict lockdown.

The political parties too joined demanded that the lockdown should be lifted. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur too had written to the civic chief and requested to lift the lockdown as this is affecting common people severely. “The economy cannot be kept suspended for a long time. The lockdown is affecting the business and trade. Despite all norms followed by the citizens, there is no control in the number of positive cases. Now, there is time to open the market so that people can get essentials easily,” said Thakur.

Even, the Panvel Taluka Patrakar Sangharsh Samiti had demanded that the lockdown should not be extended. “The Panvel area has a maximum number of middle and lower-middle-class people. Most of them used to earn daily to meet their needs,” said Nilesh Sonawane, president of PTPSS.