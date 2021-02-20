Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC issues fresh guidelines amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a fresh circular making it mandatory for citizens to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The civic chief asked to follow the COVID norms or be ready to face strict action. The civic body saw around 65% rise in active cases in February so far.

As per the new circular, at public places, wearing masks is mandatory and there will be no entry at shops without masks. Spitting in public places will attract penalty and a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed at a marriage function, club, gymkhana, and theater.

People who are in the home quarantine must be at home and the civic officials will make random visits to check. “If anyone who is quarantined at home and seen outside, action will be taken as per the law,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner.

There is a 65 per cent rise of active cases till February 19 in the PMC area. Kamothe node saw six times rise in active cases during February.

As of February 1, the number of active cases under the PMC was 250 which reached 411 on February 19, a rise of 65 per cent.

Civic chief Deshmukh warned citizens to follow COVID norms to control the spread of COVID-19. He also asked to avoid going to crowded places despite there are no restrictions.

At present, the number of active cases under the PMC is only 411 with the overall recovery rate stands at 96.45%. Till February 19, the number of positive cases reported is 29467 of which 28,421 recovered and 635 people died.