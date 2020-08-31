Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC installs CCTVs and intercom at COVID-19 Care Centre in Kon

After the incident, the civic body had formed a high-level committee, consisting of six women members to coordinate with the municipal corporation, police and the district administration, and recommend security measures required at the centre.

As part of the security measures, the committee had suggested installing CCTV cameras on all floors of the building. “On each floor, CCTV cameras have been installed to check unwanted movement of people,” said Deshmukh. He added that the civic body will also set up an intercom in each room so that patients do not need to come out of their homes if they require any help.

After the incident, men and women are being accommodated separately and access to the building where women are accommodated has been restricted. In fact, even civic staffs have to mention entry and exit time while accessing to the women building. There are four towers of which two are reserved for women patients only.

According to the civic body, there is a CCTV camera outside the tower. However, there is no CCTV camera inside the building. “There was already a plan to install them at every floor of the building to keep a vigil on every movement,” added the official.