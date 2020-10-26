Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC asks citizens to take body oxygen and temperature in phase 2 of 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign

Many housing societies in Kharghar are puzzled after they received a letter from the local ward office of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) asking them to submit their all members' oxygen saturation level and body temperature to the corporation as early as possible.
They will be given a google link to submit the details. The civic body is conducting phase two of the “My family My Responsibility” campaign.
However, residents claim that many societies do not have oximeter and even all members do not support the process. “This is the local body’s responsibility as their representatives are experts on the subject,” said Rahul Tawde, a senior member of a housing society. He added that he came to know that the local body’s representatives visited in many areas but they are asked to do it.
FPJ has a copy of the letter wherein it is clearly mentioned that society members will check oxygen level and body temperature. “We have to fight together with the war against the pandemic coronavirus, and in order to bring down death rate, reduce the rate of hospitalization and deliver proper services, we appeal to participate contact-free screening survey program,” said the letter. The letter asked to complete the process as early as possible or within 3 to 4 days.
According to societies, buying oximeter requires a special budget and they require more than one machine. “Who will take the oxygen level and body temperature as people do not want to get in contact with others fear of infection,” said another resident. He added that what if a few members do not participate in the process.
When contacted Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of PMC, he said that they are following the latest guidelines of the state government. “The new process of the contactless campaign has been adopted after it was found that many of the societies were not allowing representatives of My Family My Responsibility campaign fearing of infection,” said Deshmukh. He added that if any society could not complete the process, our executive will visit and complete the survey. “In phase two of the campaign, the number of people with infection is very low and our representative will complete it soon,” said Deshmukh.
In the A total of 276 positive cases of COVID 19 was found during phase one of the "My Family My Responsibility" campaign that ended on October 14 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). In phase one of the campaign, the civic body visited around 2.08 lakh families and conducted a health check-up of around 7.95 citizens.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)