Coronavirus in Panvel: PMC asks citizens to take body oxygen and temperature in phase 2 of 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign

Many housing societies in Kharghar are puzzled after they received a letter from the local ward office of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) asking them to submit their all members' oxygen saturation level and body temperature to the corporation as early as possible.

They will be given a google link to submit the details. The civic body is conducting phase two of the “My family My Responsibility” campaign.

However, residents claim that many societies do not have oximeter and even all members do not support the process. “This is the local body’s responsibility as their representatives are experts on the subject,” said Rahul Tawde, a senior member of a housing society. He added that he came to know that the local body’s representatives visited in many areas but they are asked to do it.

FPJ has a copy of the letter wherein it is clearly mentioned that society members will check oxygen level and body temperature. “We have to fight together with the war against the pandemic coronavirus, and in order to bring down death rate, reduce the rate of hospitalization and deliver proper services, we appeal to participate contact-free screening survey program,” said the letter. The letter asked to complete the process as early as possible or within 3 to 4 days.