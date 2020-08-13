Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 8,773 as of August 13

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 13, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 8,773 as 157 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached at 215, as 10 more people succumbed to the infection in the city. Till now, 7,051 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,507.

As per the update on August 13, 287 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 80.37 percent.