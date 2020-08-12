Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 8,616 as of August 12

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 12, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 8,616 as 189 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 205 in the city. Till now, 6,764 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,647.

As per the update on August 12, 140 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 78.51 percent.