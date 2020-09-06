Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 13,220 as of September 6

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 6, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 13,220 as 292 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 314. Till now, 11,244 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,662.

As per the update on September 6, 180 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 85.05 percent.