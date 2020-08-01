Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 6,771 as of August 1

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 1, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 6,771 as 143 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 167 in the city. Till now, 5,300 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,304.

As per the update on August 1, 143 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 78.27 percent.

Reports of 27 patients are pending as of now