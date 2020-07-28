Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 6,224 as of July 28

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Jully 28, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 6,224 as 91 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 152 in the city. Till now, 4,618 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,454.

As per the update on Jully 28, 105 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 75.20 percent.

Reports of 63 patients are pending as of now.