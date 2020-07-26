Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 5,871 as of July 26

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Jully 26, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 5,871 as 135 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 150 in the city. Till now, 4,325 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,396.

As per the update on Jully 26, the civic body registered six deaths within it limits and 135 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 73.67 percent.

Reports of 102 patients are pending as of now.