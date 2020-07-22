Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 5,250 as of July 22

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Jully 22, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 5,250 as 148 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 127 in the city. Till now, 3,744 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,379.

As per the update on Jully 22, the civic body registered six deaths within it limits and 198 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 71.31 percent.

Reports of 160 patients are pending as of now.