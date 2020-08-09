Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation crosses 8,000 mark as of August 9

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 9, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 8,079 as 206 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 190 in the city. Till now, 6,334 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,555.

As per the update on August 9, 140 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 78.40 percent.