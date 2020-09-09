Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sep 8 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 8, the COVID-19 cases tally of PMC has jumped to 13,613 after 194 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.
Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 320. Till now, 11,542 people have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 1,751.
The current recovery rate of PMC is at 84.79 per cent.
Here is the list of area-wise cases as issued by PMC on September 8:
Panvel - 34 (Active cases - 179)
New Panvel - 43 (Active cases - 401)
Kalamboli - 32 (Active cases - 401)
Kamothe - 45 (Active cases - 423)
Kharghar - 35 (Active cases - 323)
Taloja- 2 (Active cases - 24)
Total - 194 (Total active cases - 1751)
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, while the death toll went up to 27,407 with 380 patients succumbing to the infection, state health department said.
A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 6,72,556, a health official said.
The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases.
A total of 15,57,305 people have been placed under home quarantine while another 38,141 are in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.
47,89,682 tests have been conducted in the state until now.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,43,772, new cases 20,131, deaths 27,407, recoveries 6,72,556, active cases 2,43,446, people tested so far 47,89,682.
(With PTI inputs)
