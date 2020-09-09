Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sep 8 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 8, the COVID-19 cases tally of PMC has jumped to 13,613 after 194 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 320. Till now, 11,542 people have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 1,751.

The current recovery rate of PMC is at 84.79 per cent.

Here is the list of area-wise cases as issued by PMC on September 8:

Panvel - 34 (Active cases - 179)

New Panvel - 43 (Active cases - 401)

Kalamboli - 32 (Active cases - 401)

Kamothe - 45 (Active cases - 423)

Kharghar - 35 (Active cases - 323)

Taloja- 2 (Active cases - 24)

Total - 194 (Total active cases - 1751)