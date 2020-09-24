Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sept 24 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 24, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 17,423 as 264 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 395. Till now, 14,905 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 2,123.

As per the update, 286 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 85.55 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:

Kalamboli - 430 active cases

Kamothe - 464 active cases

Kharghar - 487 active cases

New Panvel - 403 active cases

Panvel - 303 active cases

Taloja - 36 active cases

Total active cases - 2123