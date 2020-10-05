Mumbai

Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Oct 5 as released by PMC

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI File Photo

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 5, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 20,267 as 121 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 472. Till now, 18,047 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,748.

As per the update, 255 patients were discharged today. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 89.05 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC:

Kalamboli - 379 active cases

Kamothe - 429 active cases

Kharghar - 439 active cases

New Panvel - 357 active cases

Panvel - 108 active cases

Taloja - 36 active cases

Total active cases - 1748

