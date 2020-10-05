Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Oct 5 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 5, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 20,267 as 121 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.
Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 472. Till now, 18,047 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,748.
As per the update, 255 patients were discharged today. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 89.05 percent.
Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC:
Kalamboli - 379 active cases
Kamothe - 429 active cases
Kharghar - 439 active cases
New Panvel - 357 active cases
Panvel - 108 active cases
Taloja - 36 active cases
Total active cases - 1748
