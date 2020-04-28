Worried about essential workers coming to Navi Mumbai, NMMC Mayor asks Uddhav to provide accommodation in Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Mayor Jaywant Sutar has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday and requested to provide accommodation for people travelling to Mumbai every day from Navi Mumbai for their work. Around 60 people were infected with the virus who were working in essential services in Mumbai and travelling to Navi Mumbai every day as they reside in Navi Mumbai.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 145 in Navi Mumbai till Monday. Of these 60 people were travelling to Mumbai for essential services, and many others infected as they had come in contact with them.

He informed that over 60 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Navi Mumbai were those who travelled Mumbai for work every day and reside in Navi Mumbai. They are doctor, nurses, ward boys, BEST driver and ambulance drivers.

Sutar said that if they are given accommodation in Mumbai, the spread of virus will not happen. He added that this is also good for their family as they are high at the risk of contamination of the virus.

“It is the responsibility of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide accommodation for people attached to essential services in Mumbai,” said Sutar. Many of the doctors and nurses found infected with the virus are from BMC hospitals.