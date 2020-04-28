Worried about essential workers coming to Navi Mumbai, NMMC Mayor asks Uddhav to provide accommodation in Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Mayor Jaywant Sutar has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday and requested to provide accommodation for people travelling to Mumbai every day from Navi Mumbai for their work. Around 60 people were infected with the virus who were working in essential services in Mumbai and travelling to Navi Mumbai every day as they reside in Navi Mumbai.
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 145 in Navi Mumbai till Monday. Of these 60 people were travelling to Mumbai for essential services, and many others infected as they had come in contact with them.
He informed that over 60 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Navi Mumbai were those who travelled Mumbai for work every day and reside in Navi Mumbai. They are doctor, nurses, ward boys, BEST driver and ambulance drivers.
Sutar said that if they are given accommodation in Mumbai, the spread of virus will not happen. He added that this is also good for their family as they are high at the risk of contamination of the virus.
“It is the responsibility of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide accommodation for people attached to essential services in Mumbai,” said Sutar. Many of the doctors and nurses found infected with the virus are from BMC hospitals.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already issued a separate circular for housing societies as well as industrial and commercial units. All the institutions falling under essential services have to provide accommodation within the office premises for employees. The civic body issued a fresh circular after 21 employees of a back-end IT company in Mahape found positive of COVID-19. The civic body issued dos and don’t for such institutions.
In the last one week, around 70 positive cases reported in Navi Mumbai and around 80 percent of them were working in Mumbai. “Number of positive cases rising fast and this is a serious concern for everyone,” said Sutar.
Vrishali Waghmare, a corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made a similar demand and written to PMC chief Gamesh Deshmukh. She claimed that around 90 percent of cases reported under the PMC were people working in Mumbai and residing in the PMC area. She demanded that the boundaries of PMC should be sealed for these workers.
