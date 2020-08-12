Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 407 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 19,440 as of August 12

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 12, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 19,440 as 407 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, eight more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 486. On Wednesday, 312 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,469.

Notably, 15,485 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 80 percent. Reports of 157 patients are pending as of now.