Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 388 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 13,618 as of July 26

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 26, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 13,618 as 388 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, 10 more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 388. On Sunday, 205 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,400.

Notably, 8,830 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 65 percent. Reports of 305 patients are pending as of now.