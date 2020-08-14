Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 373 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 20,130 as of August 14

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 14, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 20,130 as 373 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 499. On Friday, 299 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,564.

Notably, 16,067 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 80 percent. Reports of 547 patients are pending as of now.