Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 332 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 18,481 as of August 9

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on August 9, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 18,481 as 332 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, eight more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 469. Today, 213 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,726.

Notably, 14,286 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 77 percent. Reports of 121 patients are pending as of now.