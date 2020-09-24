Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 325 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 34,499 as of September 24

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 24, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 34,499 as 325 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 722. 411 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,494.

Notably, 30,283 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88%. Reports of 369 patients are pending as of now.