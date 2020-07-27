Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 314 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 13,932 as of July 27

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 27, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 13,932 as 314 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 394. 311 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,397.

Notably, 9,141 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 66 percent. Reports of 266 patients are pending as of now.