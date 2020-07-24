Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 308 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 12,907 as of July 24

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 24, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 12,907 as 308 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 370. On Friday, 221 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,180.

Notably, 8,357 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 65 percent. Reports of 296patients are pending as of now.

