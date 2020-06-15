Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Vashi, Sanpada no longer have containment zones as of June 14

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai witnessed a spike in coronavirus. The satellite city reported 169 new cases, taking its tally to 3,903. The death toll surged to 118, after four new deaths were reported.

According to an official from the civic the health department, the circular issued on June 2, the Maharashtra government revised the guidelines for the formation of containment zones. “If 5 or more positive cases are identified in one vicinity like a residential colony, mohalla, slum, group of buildings, lane among other, then, geographical boundary of residential mohalla, road, boundary wall will be considered to create containment zones,” said the official.