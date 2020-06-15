Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Vashi, Sanpada no longer have containment zones as of June 14

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai witnessed a spike in coronavirus. The satellite city reported 169 new cases, taking its tally to 3,903. The death toll surged to 118, after four new deaths were reported.
According to an official from the civic the health department, the circular issued on June 2, the Maharashtra government revised the guidelines for the formation of containment zones. “If 5 or more positive cases are identified in one vicinity like a residential colony, mohalla, slum, group of buildings, lane among other, then, geographical boundary of residential mohalla, road, boundary wall will be considered to create containment zones,” said the official.
Interestingly, two of the areas Vashi and Sanpada no longer had any containment zones. According to the Maha govt’s new policy, only buildings with at least five cases would be sealed.
As per the circular, if COVID-19 positive cases are identified in a building, the only building in which the positive case is found should be sealed. In the case of a complex having multiple wings, the whole complex will be sealed if each wing does not have separate entry and exit gate.
Check out full list of containment zones:
1.Belapur
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
2. Nerul
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
3. Turbhe
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
4. Koparkhairane
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairane 1
5. Airoli
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near
Kranti Chawk, Rabale
6. Digha
24) Digha, Namdev Wadi
25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
Total Containment Zone: 23
