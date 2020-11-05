Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Special attention to industrial belt in NMMC area brings positive results

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has conducted more than 8000 COVID 19 tests in the MIDC area since the industrial units resumed operation under the Mission Begin Again. The civic body claims that early testing and tracing helped to control the spread of COVID 19 in the city.

A total of 191 positive cases found in the MIDC area since operation resumed under the Mission Begin Again.

Under “Mission Begin Again”, industries and businesses have been started in phases and thousand of workers from surrounding cities come at the industrial units in Thane-Belapur industrial area which houses diverse industries groups. Therefore, the MIDC area is quite risky in terms of COVID 19 spread.

With a view to paying special attention to industrial units, civic chief Abhijeet Bangar started a special drive of Covid 19 testing at industrial units from September 28. Apart from regular drive, a permanent COVID 19 testing centre has also been set up at the office of Thane Belapur Industries Association (TBIA).

A total of 191 people found with COVID 19 positive after 8055 tests conducted. More than 22 people who came to close contact with each positive persons were also traced. “We have covered 24 large industrial groups along with employees of small industrial units in TBIA,” said a senior civic official. At present, for the last 5 days, a special COVID 19 inspection camps are underway at Mukand Company in Digha, where about 300 employees are being tested for COVID 19 every day.

The civic administration claims that early tracing, testing and treatment brought results as the number of positive cases of COVID 19 being reported in the city is less than 200 for almost a month. At present, the number of active cases is 1587.

The total number of COVID 19 positive cases reported under the NMMC area is 45031 of which 42531 recovered with 94% recovery rate. However, 913 people also lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection. According to civic, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases has reached 239 days.