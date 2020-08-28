Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Over 1000 police personnel and their family members infected, 87% recovered

Five police personnel including two women officials resumed to Kalamboli police station on Friday after defeating Corona. They were greeted by their colleagues and seniors with flowers buke. They were infected with the virus while executing their duties as Corona warriors.

Like doctors, police personnel are also frontline warriors during the pandemic, and many of them infected as well. Till August 25, around 1003 police personnel attached to Navi Mumbai police and their family members infected with the virus. However, the majority of them have cured and resumed to their works.

As per the data shared by Navi Mumbai police, till August 25, a total of 662 police personnel and 341 of their family members infected with the virus. However, only five of them died due to COVID which is around 0.49%. At the same time, around 868 already cured with a recovery rate of 87%.