Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to add 150 more ICU beds amid rise in cases

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to increase its ICU beds strength by 150.
According to a report by Times of India, 75 ICU beds will added to COVID care centre at Vashi Exhibition Centre, while another 75 beds will added at MGM hospital in Sanpada.
With as many as 1,799 people testing coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, the tally of patients in the district crossed the 47,000-mark. The case count now stood at 47,063.
As the virus claimed 51 more lives, the district's death toll grew to 1,404. The number of patients in Thane and Navi Mumbai cities crossed 10,000 each with 11,705 and 10,351 new cases respectively.
Kalyan topped the list with 471 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Thane city at 410 and Navi Mumbai at 207. Mira Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar townships reported 177 and 172 cases respectively. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district stood at 54.51 per cent and the mortality rate at 2.98 per cent.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)