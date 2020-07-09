Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to add 150 more ICU beds amid rise in cases

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to increase its ICU beds strength by 150.

According to a report by Times of India, 75 ICU beds will added to COVID care centre at Vashi Exhibition Centre, while another 75 beds will added at MGM hospital in Sanpada.

With as many as 1,799 people testing coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, the tally of patients in the district crossed the 47,000-mark. The case count now stood at 47,063.