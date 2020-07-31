Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC shivers with 31% positivity rate

Navi Mumbai: While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking a lot of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the rate at which people are testing positive for COVID 19 is worrying. The overall positive test rate stands at around 31 per cent. The city is witnessing around 300 positive cases every day.

As per the data available with the NMMC till July 30, the civic body has already conducted 33,916 COVID tests including 13991 Rapid Antigen tests of which 14,987 were tested positive with an overall 31.28% positivity rate. However, a senior civic official informed that the test positivity rate per day is between 10 to 15%.

A month ago, NMMC saw 150 to 180 positive cases every day. Currently, it is 300 to 350 positive cases per day. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that high test-positivity rate is a concern of the civic body. According to a senior civic official, the rise in positive cases is due to more testing and its immediate results. “We started the Rapid Antigen test from July 16 aggressively. We have already conducted 14,987 tests. At present, we are conducting around 2000 Rapid Antigen tests per day which are a record and people need not worry with the rise in cases,” said the official.

Earlier, more than 1,000 test reports were awaited, which has come down to 200 to 300 per day now. “Since we are getting reports immediately after the tests are conducted, whoever is found positive are reported the same day in the daily report. Pending tests reports are very low now,” said the official. He added that earlier pending positive cases were reported in the later stage and we were clueless until the reports came. “Now, we are in a better position as we get test reports as earliest as possible and able to trace and isolate infected persons, bringing down the possibility of spread,” added the official.