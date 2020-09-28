Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC saves over Rs 4.5 cr by testing at its own lab

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saved around Rs 4.5 crore by setting up its own RT-PCR lab as it does not need to send samples of COVUID 19 to private labs, claimed the civic administration. The civic body also claimed to have helped the nearby municipal body in getting COVID 19 test reports timely from its own lab.

The NMMC set up its own RT-PCR lab on August 4 at Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul Civic Hospital that has the capacity to carry out up to 1000 RT-PCR tests per day.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that to date, around 30,000 test reports were generated from the newly set up lab, and the civic administration managed to save around Rs 4.5 crores.