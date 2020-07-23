Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 12,599 cases as of July 23

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on July 23, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 12,599 as 330 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, seven more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 365. On Thursday, 211 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,098.

Notably, 8,136 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 65 percent. Reports of 347 patients are pending as of now.