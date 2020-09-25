Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC ramps up COVID-19 tests for MIDC workers

The Health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special campaign of COVID-19 tests for workers of Thane Belapur industrial belt. During the test, five persons were found positive of COVID 19 and the civic body traced 20 more people who had come in their contact.

Under the Mission Begin Again, a large number of industries have started operation along the Thane Belapur industrial belt. As a large number of workers from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane come over there for their work.

The first time, a special campaign was conducted in the industrial area after the operation resumed. A total of 222 Antigen test and 4 RT-PCR tests were conducted. A senior civic official informed that five persons were found positive of COVID 19 in the Antigen test. “We have traced 20 persons who had come in their contact have already been traced and their tests are being conducted,” said the official. He added that the five persons who tested positive have been shifted in COVID facilities as per their health condition.