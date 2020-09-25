Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC ramps up COVID-19 tests for MIDC workers

The Health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special campaign of COVID-19 tests for workers of Thane Belapur industrial belt. During the test, five persons were found positive of COVID 19 and the civic body traced 20 more people who had come in their contact.
Under the Mission Begin Again, a large number of industries have started operation along the Thane Belapur industrial belt. As a large number of workers from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane come over there for their work.
The first time, a special campaign was conducted in the industrial area after the operation resumed. A total of 222 Antigen test and 4 RT-PCR tests were conducted. A senior civic official informed that five persons were found positive of COVID 19 in the Antigen test. “We have traced 20 persons who had come in their contact have already been traced and their tests are being conducted,” said the official. He added that the five persons who tested positive have been shifted in COVID facilities as per their health condition.
The Health department of NMMC will soon hold a special camp for another round of tests for COVID 19. “In days to come, MIDC Industry groups can register with the MIDC of they want to get their employees' tests done. We will hold special test camp,” said the official.
Earlier this week, the civic body conducted COVID-19 tests of 462 employees of its transport wing and five of them were found positives. Employees of civic transport undertaking have been consistently working since the lockdown was imposed.
The NMMC administration has been working on trace, test, and treat for contain the spread of the virus. The civic body ramped up tracing, testing and isolating people to break the chain. The local body had a success story of Turbhe slum where aggressive tracing worked out and it controlled the spread of the virus. Even, today, most of the cases are reported from high rises rather slums.
The NMMC administration had already conducted 1,82,425 tests of which 71,078 RTPCR tests and the remaining Antigen. At present, there are 3,494 active cases while the total positive cases reported in the city 34,499. The city also saw 722 deaths due to COVID-19 infections.
