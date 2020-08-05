Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets its own testing lab; to ramp up COVID-19 tests

Soon after taking over charge, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar had told that the civic body would set up its own lab for COVID 19.

The civic body started tests of COVID -19 after getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research from Tuesday at Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital at Nerul.

The lab, which is currently being used to test for COVID 19, will be used for testing for hepatitis, swine flu, leptospirosis, HIV, and other molecular tests in the future. “This fully automatic lab is a permanent milestone achievement for NMMC and self-sufficient empowerment of the health department,” said a civic official.