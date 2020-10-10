Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner to interact with citizens about COVID-19 fight through social media

Municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will interact with citizens through social media live on Sunday to discuss the call centre that makes around 5000 calls every day, and interact with persons isolated at home, or returned after winning the COVID battle or people who are suffering from other diseases. The call centre takes their status and ensure to provide help and medicine if requires.

In order to trace the infected and reach out isolated or quarantined persons, the civic body has set up a call centre that makes around 5,000 calls every day. The executives ensure that each and every person isolated or quarantined at home must be at home, and take their health status.

As per the civic Health Department, around 1100 persons are home isolation and they ensure to reach them over the phone at least twice a day.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar says that the purpose is to create awareness among people and ensure that the civic body is available for them. “Around 35,000 people have cured of COVID 19 and returned home. Now, it is very important to know their health status after the recovery,” said Bangar. He added that there might be some complications post COVID recovery and it is very important to reach out to them. “Since it is not possible to call every recovered patient at the hospital, the call reaches out to them and take their health status,” said Bangar.

In addition, apart from home quarantine, there are senior citizens and comorbid patients that need special attention. “The call centre takes its health status every day and update the health department. The telephone calls also help in tracing such people who have mild symptoms and necessary to isolate them,” said Bangar.

As per the data shared by the NMMC, a total of 4,69,718 people has already completed a mandatory quarantine. There is 11 institution quarantine centre under the NMMC. With around 89 % recovery rate, 35,413 people have cured under the NMMC of total of 39,777 positive cases.