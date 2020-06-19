Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMBC reports high mortality rate in areas with less coronavirus positive cases

There is high a mortality rate in areas with a low number of positive cases of coronavirus in Navi Mumbai. As per the data compiled by the Navi Mumbai police in its all 20 police stations, it revealed that there are areas where positive cases of coronavirus are very low, however, the mortality rate is quite high. Delay in reporting to hospitals is seen as one of the reasons for high mortality in some areas.

Panvel, Taloja, and Kalamboli have a high mortality rate despite the number of corona positive cases is low compared to other areas. Panvel Taluka police station area has 48 positive cases so far, however, the mortality rate is as high as 10.41 percent. But Rabale has 2.23 percent mortality with 851 positive cases of coronavirus.

There are 20 police stations under the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and maximum positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported from Rabale with 851 followed by Koparkhairane police station jurisdiction with 781 positive cases. However, the mortality rate of these areas is 22 and 17 respectively with just 2.23 and 2.81 percent mortality. Even Nerul, Vashi and Sanpada areas have reported 633, 416, and 245 positive cases respectively. However, the mortality in all these areas is less than 3.5 percent. In fact, Vashi has just a 2.64 percent mortality rate.

Meanwhile, there are areas with no mortality. Belapur, NRI, Mora, and Nhava Sheva police station jurisdiction has reported no death.

Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police commissioner using the social media appealed citizens to visit the hospital first if they have symptoms similar to coronavirus and do not be shy of testing positive.

The mortality rate has been reported in the age group of people from 71 to 80 years with 16.16 percent. A total of 105 people of this age group tested positive and 16 of them died. On the contrary, maximum positive cases reported between 21 and 30 years with 1414 cases and 11 deaths with just 0.74 percent mortality. There is no death up to 10 years old and above 90 years so far. The mortality rate of Navi Mumbai which includes Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Panvel Grameen and Uran taluka has 3.33 percent.

Meanwhile, the NMMC has reported 124 positive cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths. The total positive cases reached 4515 and the number of active cases is 1765. The Panvel Grammen reported 20 new cases with a maximum of 5 in Ulwe node.