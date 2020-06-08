Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 8, 2020

Maharashtra has so far recorded 85,975 cases of COVID-19, out of which 43,601 are currently active, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 39,314 people have been cured/discharged in the state and 3,060 persons have died.

The total number of Maharashtra Police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far stands at 2,562. So far, 34 policemen have died in the state due to coronavirus infection.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet

9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon

10) Sec-21, Turbhe

11) Indiranagar

12) Sec-21 Turbhe

13) Sec-22, Turbhe

14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada

16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store

17) Sec-20, Turbhe

18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe

19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne

22) Ghansoli, Chinchali

23) Sec-1, Ghansoli

24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1

25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue

26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

27) Airoli gaon

28) Digha, Namdev Wadi

29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha

30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada