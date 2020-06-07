Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 7, 2020

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,739 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the State tally of people infected with the virus to 82,968.
As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country, it is inching closer towards overtaking China's tally of over 83,000 cases.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 128 new cases of COVID-19, which took its tally to 2,771. The city also recorded one death, pushing its death toll to 88.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet
9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon
10) Sec-21, Turbhe
11) Indiranagar
12) Sec-21 Turbhe
13) Sec-22, Turbhe
14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada
16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store
17) Sec-20, Turbhe
18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe
19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne
22) Ghansoli, Chinchali
23) Sec-1, Ghansoli
24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1
25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue
26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
27) Airoli gaon
28) Digha, Namdev Wadi
29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha
30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada
