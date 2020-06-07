Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 7, 2020

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,739 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the State tally of people infected with the virus to 82,968.

As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country, it is inching closer towards overtaking China's tally of over 83,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 128 new cases of COVID-19, which took its tally to 2,771. The city also recorded one death, pushing its death toll to 88.