Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 14, 2020

A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the metropolis reported 1,383 cases and 17 cases have been reported from Dharavi. The total number of cases of COVID-19 rose to 56,740 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 3,734. With five deaths the death toll has gone up to 114.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet

9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon

10) Sec-21, Turbhe

11) Indiranagar

12) Sec-21 Turbhe

13) Sec-22, Turbhe

14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada

16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store

17) Sec-20, Turbhe

18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe

19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne

22) Ghansoli, Chinchali

23) Sec-1, Ghansoli

24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1

25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue

26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

27) Airoli gaon

28) Digha, Namdev Wadi

29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha

30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada

