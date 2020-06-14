Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 14, 2020

A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the metropolis reported 1,383 cases and 17 cases have been reported from Dharavi. The total number of cases of COVID-19 rose to 56,740 in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 3,734. With five deaths the death toll has gone up to 114.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet
9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon
10) Sec-21, Turbhe
11) Indiranagar
12) Sec-21 Turbhe
13) Sec-22, Turbhe
14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada
16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store
17) Sec-20, Turbhe
18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe
19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne
22) Ghansoli, Chinchali
23) Sec-1, Ghansoli
24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1
25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue
26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
27) Airoli gaon
28) Digha, Namdev Wadi
29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha
30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada
