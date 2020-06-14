Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 14, 2020

A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the metropolis reported 1,383 cases and 17 cases have been reported from Dharavi. The total number of cases of COVID-19 rose to 56,740 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 3,734. With five deaths the death toll has gone up to 114.