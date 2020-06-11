Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 11, 2020

With 1,567 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the tally rose to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement, 751 patients were discharged from various city hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 23,693.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 156 new coronavirus cases, while death toll in twin city stands at 101.