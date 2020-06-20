Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 20

Navi Mumbai on Friday recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,515 cases. Nine deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the toll to 147.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 64,068 with 1,269 new patients detected on Friday while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,423 with 114 deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 114 deaths, 55 deaths were recorded between June 16-18 and the remaining 59 had occurred before June 15. 79 of these patients died due to co-morbidities, the civic body said. 401 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 32,257.