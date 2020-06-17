Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 17

Navi Mumbai on Tuesday city recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,061 cases. Three deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 124.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced a staggering record of 1,409 Covid-19 deaths, including those notched on Tuesday, with the state toll touching 5,537. Of these 5,537 deaths, 81 were recorded in the past 24 hours while 1,328 announced today were a reconciliation of the Covid-19 fatalities that occurred in the past few weeks. The state also recorded 2,701 new patients adding to a total of 113,445 cases to date, and a recovery rate of 50.99 per cent.