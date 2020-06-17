Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 17

Navi Mumbai on Tuesday city recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,061 cases. Three deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 124.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced a staggering record of 1,409 Covid-19 deaths, including those notched on Tuesday, with the state toll touching 5,537. Of these 5,537 deaths, 81 were recorded in the past 24 hours while 1,328 announced today were a reconciliation of the Covid-19 fatalities that occurred in the past few weeks. The state also recorded 2,701 new patients adding to a total of 113,445 cases to date, and a recovery rate of 50.99 per cent.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale
24) Digha, Namdev Wadi
25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
