Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of areas where lockdown will be placed in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, Turbhe and Koparkairane from June 29 to July 5, 2020

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NNMC) has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the 10 containment zones.

According to the order signed by Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, the lockdown will come into effect from June 29 and shall remain effective till July 5.

Those found violating the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

Meanwhile, NMMC has reported 224 new positive cases on Friday. The total COVID-19 positive cases reached to 5,853. The number of deaths reached 194.