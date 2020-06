Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full new list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of June 4

Maharashtra recorded a new high of 122 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state toll zooming past the 2,500 mark to touch 2,587 fatalities even as the state grappled with the Cyclone Nisarga fury.

The state recorded its highest single-day death figure on Wednesday, making it the fourth time it has crossed the 100-plus toll in 8 days. The previous high of three-figure tallies were - 103 on June 2, 105 on May 27 and the second-highest 116 on May 29.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 2,473. Two fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 80.