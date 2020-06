Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full new list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of June 3

For the third time in a week, Maharashtra recorded 100-plus Covid-19 deaths, including a staggering 74 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone.

The state recorded its third highest death toll of 103 - after 105 notched on May 27 and the highest-ever 116 reached on May 29 - taking the state tally to 2,465.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday reported 93 new cases, taking tally of coronavirus in the city to 2,377 cases. Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 960 cases of novel coronavirus and 32 deaths so far. The latest cases have taken the tally in the district to 9,062, of which 283 have died of the deadly infection.