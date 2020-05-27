Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 27

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day -- 97 -- and 2,091 new coronavirus patients, a health official said.

While some of the deaths had taken place earlier but were reported as COVID-19-related fatalities only on Tuesday, Mumbai alone accounted for 39 deaths, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 54,758 and number of deaths due to the pandemic to 1,792, he added.

Of 54,758 cases in the state, 32,974 are from Mumbai city while the death toll in the state capital has gone up to 1,065, he said.

The worst-hit Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 41,886 cases and 1,226 deaths.

Currently 5,67,622 people are in home quarantine and 35,200 in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.

As per data released by Panvel Municipal Corporation, 401 people have tested positive out of which 149 are active cases and 234 have recovered and discharged. 18 people have died so far, PMC says.